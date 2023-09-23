Indian E-sports team grabs top seed, begins campaign in QF

Hangzhou, Sep 23 (PTI) India were seeded directly into the quarterfinals in League of Legends E-sports event, while they will begin their campaign from the round of 32 in two other sections in the Asian Games.

India will compete in four of the seven events in the E-sports which will be making its full-fledged debut as an official medal sport at the Hangzhou showpiece.

Having dominated the Central and South Asia seeding event and clinching the top-seed, Indian team have gained a direct entry into the quarter-finals in League of Legends event.

The Indian League of Legends team is represented by captain Akshaj Shenoy (Kai), Samarth Arvind Trivedi (CrankO), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorp), Aakash Shandilya (Infi) and Aditya Selvaraj (Krow).

In FC Online-4, Charanjot Singh (Charanjot12_) secured top seed, while his teammate Karman Singh (tikkatown) clinched fifth seed.

Due to their seeding advantage, both athletes will kick off their campaigns from the last-32 stage with Charanjot squaring off against Liu Jiacheng of China and Karman facing A.A. Faqeehi of Bahrain.

In 'Street Fighter V: Champion Edition', Mayank Prajapati (MiKeYROG) and Ayan Biswas (AYAN01) clinched fifth and sixth seeds respectively, and will hence begin their campaign from the last-32.

Mayank will face T.F. Rajikhan of Saudi Arabia, while Biswas will be up against K.H.C Nguyen of Vietnam.

The DOTA 2 team led by Darshan Bata (A35), and comprising Krish Gupta (Krish-), Abhishek Yadav (Abhi-), Ketan Goyal (Evil-Ash), and Shubham Goli (Madness) have been drawn in Group A alongside Kyrgyzstan and Philippines.

Both of their group matchups are scheduled to take place in the Best-of-One (BO1) single round robin format on September 29.

The group winner will take on Nepal in the elimination stages on September 30.

All matches in the elimination stage will be contested in the head-to-head, BO3 single elimination format. PTI AYG TAP