Indian Embassy in Nepal organises cricket tournament

Kathmandu, Jun 9 (PTI) The Indian mission in Nepal organised a cricket tournament which saw the participation of six teams representing diplomats, journalists, corporates and diaspora.

The Indian Ambassador’s Cricket Tournament was held from May 31 to June 8 at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground.

The six teams that participated in the tournament were the Indian Embassy, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry, the British Embassy, the Federation of Nepali Journalists Association, corporates and the India diaspora in Nepal, according to a press release by the Indian mission.

In a step to strengthen the Nepal-India cooperation in the field of sports, Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over cricket kits to three promising U-19 Nepali cricketers.

The Embassy of India also announced the launch of the 'Ambassador’s Cricket Fellowship' for Nepali youth, under which two young cricketers from Nepal will be provided with an opportunity to receive short-term coaching at academies in India. PTI SBP GSP GSP