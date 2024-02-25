Indian golfers falter at Oman International

Muscat, Feb 25 (PTI) Karandeep Kochhar was the best performer among the Indians bagging a tied 31st place while other golfers faltered at the International Series Oman here on Sunday.

Kochhar fired rounds of 72-69-72-73 for 2-under, while Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) was the next best at tied 43rd.

Honey Baisoya (71) was tied 48th, Jeev Milkha Singh (78) was on tied 58th, Rashid Khan (79) ended at tied 67th and S Chikkarangappa (85) was 71st.

Earlier SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, Veer Ahlawat, Anirban Lahiri, Yuvraj Sandhu and Ajeetesh Sandhu were among the Indians who missed the cut.

Carolos Ortiz of Mexico fired seven birdies in a span of nine holes between sixth and the 14th for a round of 65 as he raced away to a comfortable win at 19-under.

Louis Oosthuizen (69) was second at 15-under with Joaquin Niemann (67) third at 14-under. PTI Corr UNG