Indian golfers Hitaashee, Seher and amateur Mahreen to play Singapore Ladies Masters

Singapore, May 28 (PTI) Indian professionals Hitaashee Bakshi and Seher Atwal will tee up at the Singapore Ladies Masters when it makes a much-awaited return to the Laguna National Golf Resort Club in June.

The duo will be part of the field of 132 players, including 12 elite amateurs vying for top honours in the China Ladies Professional Golf Association (CLPGA) event scheduled to tee off at the Masters course on June 14.

Hitaashee and Seher will be joined by teen amateur Mehreen Bhatia, a much decorated junior.

Hitaashee, a multiple winner on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, is also playing on the Thai LPGA, where she topped the Qualifying School this year. Seher is a multiple winner on the domestic Hero WPGT, and has also been playing on the Ladies European Tour. This is her second appearance at the Singapore Ladies Masters.

Mahreen, a silver medallist at the US Kids World Teen Championships in 2023, was also a medallist at the US Kids European event. She also won the Dubai Faldo Junior Middle East Championships in 2023 and in November last year she added the Faldo Abu Dhabi event title also.

The Singapore Ladies Masters will be the sixth leg of this season's CLPGA Tour and carries a prize purse of USD 100,000, where the winner will receive a USD 15,000 prize check.

At the inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters last July, Singapore’s amateur standout Shannon Tan delighted the home crowd by outshining her seasoned professional counterparts to claim the championship.

With the tournament offering valuable Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings points, Shannon, who transitioned to professional status in January 2024, gained a crucial advantage in her quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Following her breakthrough victory, Shannon's career has seen a remarkable trajectory, highlighted by her recent triumph at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in February, where she secured her maiden Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

Apart from the top stars, entries have been given to some promising stars and invitations were sent out to various Asian countries to send some players.

The top 60 finishers (including ties) in the first two rounds will advance to the final round on Sunday.

Exemptions have also been granted to leading players from the recently concluded Asia-Pacific Amateur Ladies Golf Team Championship, also known as the Queen Sirikit Cup.