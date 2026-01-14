Indian golfers Shubhankar and Yuvraj get invitations to Hero Dubai Desert Classic

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu have received invitations to compete at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic from January 22, giving both players a valuable early-season opportunity on the star-studded DP World Tour.

The top Indian duo will compete against some of the world's best at an event backed by the Hero Group and with a prize pool of USD nine million Rolex Series event.

Sharma, a two-time DP Word Tour winner, will tee off for the eighth time in succession at the marquee event.

Sandhu, winner of seven titles in the domestic PGTI Tour, will make his debut in Dubai and the invitations came through Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal.

In 2025, Veer Ahlawat was given an invitation, while Sharma got an entry on his the basis of his status on the DP World Tour.

For him, the invite marks another opportunity to re-establish himself after regaining his card at the Qualifying School late last year.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed notable results in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the past and likes the layouts Dubai.

He lost his DP World Tour card late last year, but finished second at the Qualifying School to regain the status.

In the 2026 DP World Tour season, which got underway with events in Australia, South Africa and Mauritius late in 2025, Sharma played twice in Australia and in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, where he was Tied-32nd.

"The week in Mauritius gave me a lot of confidence about my game," said Sharma, who added that some changes in his equipment have also put him in a good space.

Sharma is looking at Dubai desert Classic for a good start which will get him more starts in the season.

"I am looking forward to a good 2026. The aim is to get into the Majors and do well there," said Sharma, who has also finished in Top-10 of the Open in 2023.

Sandhu, who is also Chandigarh-based like Sharma, enjoyed a superb season on the domestic PGTI season, where he captured seven titles in 2025 and set a record for season's earnings.

The tournament in Dubai will be played at the Emirates Golf Club's Majlis Course and traditionally features a strong international field, including Major champions and Ryder Cup stars.

The ones confirmed for 2026 include the Masters champion Rory McIlroy and the DP World India Champion, Tommy Fleetwood, both of whom came to India in 2025.

They will be joined by defending champion Tyrrell Hatton and former Masters champion, Patrick Reed and Hero Indian Open winner, Eugenio Chacarra of Spain. PTI Cor PM PM PM