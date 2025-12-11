Indian greats Bembem, Ashalata nominated for AFC Women's Asian Cup All-Time Dream XI

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Indian football legends Bembem Devi and Ashalata Devi have been nominated for the AFC Women's Asian Cup All-Time Dream XI football team in recognition of their stellar performances in the continental showpiece.

Former captain Bembem, the only Indian woman footballer to have been conferred the Padma Shri, is one of the 12 midfielders nominated for the Dream XI team.

Both Bembem and Ashalata belong to Manipur, the women's football powerhouse in the country.

"During an international career spanning over two decades, Bembem Devi was the true leader of a generation of Indian women's footballers," the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said.

"She was the captain of the Blue Tigresses during their AFC Women's Asian Cup appearance in 2003 and has been adjudged the AIFF Women's Player of the Year twice. India's third most capped player has won several domestic and international honours laying the foundation for the rise of women's football in the South Asian nation." India could not get past the group stage in the 2033 Women's Cup, after winning against Uzbekistan (6-0) but losing to eventual runners-up China (0-12) and Vietnam (1-2).

Ashalata captained the India in the 2022 edition of the Women's Asian Cup hosted by the country. In a fateful tournament, several Indian players contracted COVID-19 despite being inside the bio-bubble. Hosts India played out a 0-0 draw against Iran in their first group match and then could not assemble team for the match against Chinese Taipei.

"Ashalata Devi is one of the Indian women’s national team's most accomplished defenders. A commanding centre-back, she made her AFC Women's Asian Cup debut in 2022. In 2019, she was named the AIFF Women’s Player of the Year in recognition of her consistency and leadership," the AFC said.

"Known for her strength, aerial ability, and calmness under pressure, Ashalata has been instrumental in guiding and inspiring a new generation of Indian footballers." Ashalata is one of the 12 defenders nominated for the Dream XI.

Five goalkeepers and 12 forwards were also nominated for the Dream XI, for which voting opened on November 21 and will continue till January 10, 2026.

The 2026 edition of the Women's Asian Cup will be held in Australia from March 1-21. PTI PDS PDS ATK