Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers have forgettable day at Asian Championships

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Apr 15 (PTI) Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers had a forgettable outing on the penultimate day of the Asian Championships with none of the five contestants on show making it to the medal rounds here on Monday.

India's Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Umesh (63kg), Sajan (77kg), Ajay (87kg) and Mehar Singh (130kg) bowed out early, with none of them even making the repechage round to at least keep bronze-medal hopes alive.

Arjun lost his pre-quarterfinal bout to Iraq's Sajjad Ali Mukasr Albidhan by technical superiority, while 20-year-old Umesh was no match for another Iraqi opponent Karrar Abbas Mukasr Albeedhan, losing on points 0-7.

Sajan, in 77kg, won his opening bout against Singapore's Gadiel Raid Al Qudrah Misso hands down but lost in the quarterfinals to a technically superior Amir Ali Abdi of Croatia.

In the 87kg category, South Korea's Seunghwan Lee inflicted a victory by points against Ajay, while Mehar Singh also lost his 130kg qualification bout to Islomjon Rakhmatov of Uzbekistan 2-3 on points.

Indian women wrestlers have won six medals -- three silver and as many bronze -- in the competition, while in men's freestyle, the country bagged a silver through Udit (57kg). Abhimanyu (70kg) and Vicky (97kg) clinched bronze medals in their respective categories. PTI AM AM KHS