Indian Greco Roman wrestlers struggle again at Worlds

Belgrade, Sep 22 (PTI) India's Greco Roman wrestlers continued to struggle at the World Championships with all three in action on Friday losing at early stages in their respective categories here.

Advertisment

Ankit Guliya lost his 72kg qualification round 0-4 to Norway's Haavard Joergensen while Shailesh Rajendra Shelke lost 0-6 to Sweden's Aleksandar Georgije Stjepanetic in the 97kg competition.

In 60kg, Manish edged Romania's Razvan Arnaut (8-8) before losing 1-6 to Japan's Fumita Kenichiro.

Sajan Bhanwala (82kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Mehar Singh (130kg) have already been eliminated from the competition.

On Saturday, three more Indians will be in action with Vikram Krushnath Kurade (63kg), Vinayak Patil (67kg) and Manoj Kumar (87kg) set to compete.

So far, only Antim Panghal has managed to win a bronze medal along with Olympic-quota in women's 53kg category. PTI AT AT AH AH