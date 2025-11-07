Indian Hockey celebrates 100 glorious years with Olympics legends

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium came alive on Friday as Indian hockey celebrated 100 glorious years with legends of the sport, including Olympic gold medallists Gurbux Singh and Aslam Sher Khan, gracing the historic occasion.

Hockey India felicitated some of the game's most celebrated icons in recognition of their lasting contributions to the sport and for the inspiration they provided to the generations of players.

Those honoured at the ceremony included Gurbux, Aslam, Harbinder Singh, Ajith Pal Singh, Ashok Kumar, B P Govinda, Zafar Iqbal, Brigadier Harcharan Singh, Vineet Kumar, Mir Ranjan Negi, Romeo James, Asunta Lakra, and Subhadra Pradhan.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who attended the event alongside Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, lauded the sport’s illustrious journey and its deep-rooted connection with India’s sporting pride.

"The sport has seen many phases, and it was through hockey at the Olympics that we showed the world what India can achieve in sports. We have never looked back since," Mandaviya said.

"With its rich history, Indian hockey is once again rising and moving towards another Olympic medal." The centenary celebrations began with an exhibition match between the Sports Minister’s XI led by Mandaviya himself and the Hockey India XI captained by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

The friendly yet competitive game set the tone for the day’s festivities.

The Sports Minister's XI registered a 3-1 victory, with goals from Beauty Dungdung, Salima Tete, and Krishna Pathak, while Manpreet Singh netted the lone goal for the Hockey India XI.

The match featured a mix of players from both the men's and women's national hockey teams.

Adding to the celebrations was the launch of a commemorative book, "100 Years of Indian Hockey," chronicling the sport's century-long journey through triumphs, challenges, and revival.

A special photo exhibition showcased rare archival photographs, Olympic memories, and memorabilia tracing Indian hockey's evolution from its golden debut at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics to its resurgence in the modern era.

Tirkey said it was deeply emotional to return to the venue where his own hockey journey began.

"It is an honour for me to stand here at the very stadium where I attended my first camp and played my first major tournament. Today is a tribute to those who laid the foundation for Indian hockey a century ago and to every player who has brought glory to the nation through this sport," Tirkey said.

With Tamil Nadu gearing up to host the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025, the coveted trophy was also on display, marking the start of a 20-city trophy tour.

Extending the centenary spirit across the country, a nationwide hockey festival was organised simultaneously in 500 districts, engaging more than 36,000 players in over 1,000 exhibition matches.

The initiative brought together school athletes, veterans, and community teams, transforming the milestone into a true national celebration of the sport. PTI APA AT AT