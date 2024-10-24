Indian hockey team beats Germany 5-3 in second Test but loses two-match series in shoot-out

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) India defeated world champions Germany 5-3 in the second and final hockey Test but lost the two-match series in shoot-out at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Thursday.

The series was levelled 1-1 as Germany had won the first Test 2-1 on Wednesday. The series winner was later decided via shootout and Germany emerged 3-1 winners.

Elian Mazkour (7th, 57th minutes) scored a brace for Germany, who took the early lead, while Henrik Mertgens (60th) was the other goal getter for the visitors.

But India turned the tables in the second half, with goals from Sukhjeet Singh (34th, 48th), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (42nd, 43rd) and Abhishek (45th) to level the series. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS