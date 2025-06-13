Indian jr women's hockey team secures third successive win over Belgium

Antwerp, Jun 13 (PTI) India defeated Belgium 3-2 to secure their third consecutive victory against the side in their ongoing tour of Europe here.

Sonam opened India's account in the fourth minute, which was followed by goals from Lalthantluangi (32') and Kanika Siwach (51'). Marie Goenns (37') and Marte Marie (40') were the scorers for Belgium.

Following Sonam's early goal, India maintained their dominance in the first half and extended their lead in the third quarter with a penalty corner conversion by Lalthantluangi.

Belgium replied strongly with back-to-back goals in the 37th and 40th minute to level the game.

Marie Goenns scored the first goal through a penalty stroke followed by a field goal by Marte Marie.

With nine minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, Kanika converted a penalty corner to help India maintain their winning streak on the tour. India will next play Australia on Saturday. PTI AM PM AM PM PM