Indian junior men's hockey team goes down 2-3 against hosts Germany

Düsseldorf, Aug 20 (PTI) Sudeep Chirmako's twin strike was not enough as the Indian junior men's hockey team lost 2-3 to Germany in the 4 Nations Tournament here.

Chirmako (7', 60') scored a brace for India, while Michel Struthoff (41'), Ben Hasbach (53'), and Florian Sperling (55') were on target for Germany.

Entering the match fresh off a 6-2 victory over Spain, India grabbed an early lead with Chirmako finding the back of the nets in the seventh minute. Despite Germany's attempt to cover the deficit, India managed to maintain their lead by the end of the first quarter.

While Germany searched for the equaliser in the second quarter, India too showed their intent to find another goal to consolidate their lead. But both teams defended well and India went into half-time maintaining their 1-0 lead.

The second half started with Germany showing urgency to get their opening goal of the match, but India managed to defend well. Michel Struthoff (41') broke India's resistance in the 41st minute and struck the ball into the back of the nets to bring the match back to level pegging. The score remained level at 1-1 at the end of the third quarter.

With 15 minutes left on the clock and the scores levelled, both India and Germany started injecting pace in their attacks to find the winner.

In the 53rd minute, Ben Hasbach (53') put Germany ahead, scoring the second goal for his side and two minutes later, Florian Sperling (55') further extended Germany's lead, scoring the third goal.

Chirmako (60') scored a late goal at the stroke of full time, but Germany managed to win the match 3-2.

India will next square off against England on Monday. PTI ATK BS BS