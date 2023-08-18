Indian junior men's hockey team outclasses Spain 6-2 in 4-Nations Tournament

Dusseldorf (Germany), Aug 18 (PTI) The Indian junior men's hockey team began its campaign at the 4-Nations Tournament with a thrilling 6-2 come-from-behind win over Spain here on Friday.

Rohit (28th, 45th minutes) and Sudeep Chirmako (35th, 58th) scored a brace each, while Amandeep Lakra (25th), and Boby Singh Dhami (53th) were the other goal getters for India.

Nicolas Alvarez (1st) and Guiu Corominas (23th) were on target for Spain.

Spain started the match on a strong note with Alvarez scoring a field goal in the first minute itself to put pressure on India.

The Indians continued to stitch plenty of attacks together, but Spain defended well to maintain their lead throughout the first quarter.

India showcased their intent to get an early equaliser in the second quarter, but Spain doubled their lead with Corominas adding another field goal.

Two minutes later, Lakra pulled a goal back for India from a penalty corner and Rohit added another in the 28th minute from a set piece to bring things back to level at half-time.

After the change of ends, both India and Spain showcased urgency.

In the 35th minute, Chirmako scored a field goal to put India ahead in the contest for the first time.

The third quarter came to a close with Rohit scoring a late goal from a penalty corner as India extended their lead.

Trailing by two goals, Spain began making attacking moves in search of inroads into the Indian citadel.

But Dhami prevented Spain's resurgence scoring a field goal in the 53rd minute to further consolidate India's lead.

Two minutes from the final hooter, Chirmako struck again to hand India a comfortable 6-2 win.

India will next play hosts Germany on Saturday. PTI SSC SSC UNG