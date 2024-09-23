Indian junior shooters set to leave for World Championship in Peru

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) India would hope to top the medal tally when its huge shooting contingent competes in the ISSF Junior World Championship (Rifle, Pistol, Shotgun) scheduled to commence in Lima on September 26.

The first batch of 40 shooters, 14 coaches and five support staff is set to leave for the Peruvian capital soon and would hope to improve upon the 17 medals, including six gold, it won at the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea.

China had topped the tally in Changwon.

The squad comprises of several established names including Abhinav Shaw, Gautami Bhanot, Parth Rakesh Mane, Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Vibhuti Bhatia, Shardul Vihan, Sabeera Haris, Bhavya Tripathi, Harmehar Singh Lally and Bhavtegh Singh Gill among others.

Mukesh Nelavalli will be the only shooter who will compete in two events -- men's 10m air pistol and 25m rapid-fire pistol.

The second batch, comprising 20 shooters and two coaches, will leave after a week as their matches are scheduled later. PTI AM AM SSC SSC