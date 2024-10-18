Indian junior team, guided by Sreejesh, faces Japan in Sultan of Johor opener

Johor (Malaysia), Oct 18 (PTI) The Indian junior men's hockey team will aim to draw inspiration from their esteemed coach PR Sreejesh as they take on Japan in the opening match of the 12th Sultan of Johor Cup, here on Saturday.

It is the first coaching assignment for the two-time Olympic medallist Sreejesh, who retired after his exploits at Paris Games in August.

India triumphed over Japan in their last encounter at the Junior Asia Cup in May 2023, securing a 3-1 victory and also defeated them 5-1 in the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup.

"The team has been training well under the new head coach PR Sreejesh and we are excited to play our first tournament with him," captain Amir Ali said in a release.

"After losing to Germany last time, we were unable to retain our crown but this time we are better equipped and ready to take on any team in the competition.” India will face Great Britain on October 20 and following a day off, the team will play against the hosts Malaysia on October 22 and then Australia on October 23.

India will conclude the group stage against New Zealand on October 25, aiming to finish in the top two to advance to the final on October 26.

"We have been training hard over the past few days to be in the best shape ahead of the Sultan of Johor Cup," vice-captain Rohit said.

"This time around, the team has several new players who are excited to demonstrate their abilities on the field. All of the players are encouraging one another to improve in preparation for a busy time for us, which includes the men's junior Asia Cup Muscat in November." PTI ATK DDV