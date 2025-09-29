Indian junior women’s hockey team beats Australia U21 side 1-0

Canberra, Sep 29 (PTI) Kanika Siwach struck the lone goal as the Indian junior women's hockey team recorded a 1-0 victory over the Australia U21 side in its third match of the ongoing tour here on Monday.

Siwach scored the winning goal in the 32nd minute at the National Hockey Centre here.

After a goal-less first half, India finally broke the deadlock courtesy of a fine field goal from Siwach in the opening minutes of the third quarter to claim the win.

India had lost two games on the trot against the Australia U21 side earlier, but with this win, the visitors will be hoping to ride on the newfound momentum in the remaining two matches of the tour.

India will next play two matches against Canberra Chill, a club playing in Australia's premier Hockey One League, on Tuesday and Thursday to conclude their Australia tour. PTI PDS PDS APA APA