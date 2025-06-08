Indian junior women's hockey team beats Belgium 3-2

Antwerp (Belgium), Jun 8 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team made a positive start to its tour of Europe with a 3-2 win over hosts Belgium here on Sunday.

India opened the scoring through Geeta Yadav (11th minute). However, in the second quarter, Belgium equalised through Marie Goenns (25th).

Soon Belgium took the lead as Louise van Hecke (34th) found the back of the net.

India made a valiant comeback and levelled the scores through Sonam (40th).

The visitors continued to attack, and the tactic paid off as they won a penalty corner soon, which was converted by Lalthantluangi (45th).

After that, the Indians did not let Belgium get the equaliser with some stout defending.

India will again play Belgium on June 10 in the second game of their European tour.