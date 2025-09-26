Indian junior women's hockey team loses 2-3 against Australia

Canberra, Sep 26 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team suffered a 2-3 loss to Australia's U21 side at the National Hockey Centre here on Friday.

Lalthantluangi (47th minute) and Sonam (54th) were the scorers for India, while Bianca Zurrer (36th), Evie Sransby (45th) and Sammy Love (59th) struck for Australia.

The first half remained goalless as both sides couldn't manage to break the deadlock in a tight contest.

In the 36th minute, Australia found the opening goal through a penalty corner conversion by Zurrer.

Australia extended their lead with another penalty corner goal, this time courtesy Sransby in the 45th minute.

In the fourth quarter, India bounced back in the contest with two crucial goals. In the 47th minute, Lalthantluangi converted a penalty corner to reduce the deficit, followed by a field goal by Sonam in the 54th minute to level the scores.

With just over a minute left on the clock, Australia's Love scored through a penalty corner to secure a win for the home team. PTI SSC SSC AH AH