Indian Junior women's hockey team loses 4-5 to Canberra Chill

Canberra, Oct 2 (PTI) The Indian junior women's hockey team suffered a narrow 4-5 loss to Canberra Chill in its last match on the tour of Australia here on Thursday.

For India, the goals came from Sukhveer Kaur (6th minute), Kanika Siwach (42nd), Sunelita Toppo (54th) and Ishika (57th) while Canhess Lauren Yee (12th, 19th), Canhess Josie Lawton (24th), Hunter Baldwin (28th) and Amukawton (34th) scored for Canberra Chill.

India took an early lead, thanks to a penalty corner goal by Sukhveer in the sixth minute. Minutes later, Canhess Lauren Yee did well to score back-to-back field goals in the 12th and 19th minute to hand Australia the lead.

Canhess Josie Lawton and Hunter Baldwin too scored field goals for Canberra Chill in the second quarter to increase the home side's advantage.

The third quarter saw Canberra Chill score their fifth and final goal in the 34th minute, courtesy of a penalty corner converted by Amukawton.

Kanika then scored through a penalty corner in the 42nd minute as the visitors attempted to bounce back in the game.

In the final quarter, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika scored through penalty corners but couldn't find the equaliser in time as India ended their tour of Australia with a loss. PTI APA PDS PDS