Indian manages Top-20 finish, Chacarra makes history as first Spanish winner of Indian Open

Gurugram, Mar 30 (PTI) Indian trio of Veer Ahlawat, Gaganjeet Bhullar, and Om Prakash Chouhan finished in the top-20 as Eugenio Chacarra made history by becoming the first Spanish golfer to clinch the Hero Indian Open title with a one-under 71 on the final day here on Sunday.

Ahlawat (75), last year’s runner-up, along with Chouhan (71) and Bhullar (73), who bogeyed and double-bogeyed the last three holes, finished tied for 17th, slipping from T-10.

It was a memorable week for overnight leader Chacarra as he secured his first win on the DP World Tour with a total score of 4-under 284 at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

The 25-year-old, who entered the tournament on a special invite from Hero MotoCorp, began the final day with a double bogey and closed with a bogey-par finish to win by two shots over defending champion Keita Nakajima of Japan (72).

Among the other Indians, Ajeetesh Sandhu (78) finished T-31, Shubhankar Sharma (75) was placed T-43, Shaurya Bhattacharya (79) T-54, and Shiv Kapur (83) was Tied-60 with Kshitij Naveed Kaul.

Sachin Baisoya (82) finished 64th, Jairaj Singh Sandhu (81) was 65th, Saptak Talwar (88) was 66th, and Aman Raj (85) placed 67th.

Chacarra’s remarkable victory began with his win in the Hero Pro-Am earlier in the week. He shot rounds of 70-70-73-71 to take home a winner's cheque of USD 382,500, while Nakajima earned USD 247,500 for his runner-up finish.

"First of all, thanks Hero, and everyone involved with Hero. I appreciate it, and you guys probably changed my life today. So thanks for that,” an emotional Chacarra said.

"It was a tough day. We knew it was going to be a long day, going be a lot of pressure and I didn't have the start that I really wanted to without missing shots. But we know how this course is. The wind changes for one second and then you're like 20 yards short.

"But I did a great job all week staying patient. I think God was helping me today. I got a couple of good bounces. That's chip on 14 and that ball on 17, they were good shots and then they ended up in the bad spots.

"I got some good bounces and you need some like that to win. But very proud, I don't have words right now.” Nakajima, looking for a back-to-back wins at the Hero Indian Open, opened with two bogeys in the first three holes and then went through 11 pars before finishing birdies on the 15th and 18th for a round of even par 72 to finish runner-up for the second time in as many weeks.

He was also the runner-up at the Singapore Classic last week on the DP World Tour.

Joost Luiten (71) was sole third at 1-under for the week, as only three players finished in red numbers on a course that proved to be challenging the whole week. Luiten carded 69-73-74-71 for a total of 1-under 287. PTI ATK AT