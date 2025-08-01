Indian men and women teams qualify for London 2026 WTTC

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Indian men's and women's table tennis teams have booked their places for the prestigious World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) in London after a stellar show at the 2025 South Asia Regional Championships held in Kathmandu.

Only 16 coveted Asian quota spots were available per gender. Four regional champions from Central Asia, South Asia, South-East Asia, and West Asia secured direct qualification for the WTTC -- one of the most prestigious events in the international calendar.

Both the Indian teams emerged undefeated in the five-nation round-robin format, reaffirming their supremacy in the South Asian region.

The men's team comprising Akash Pal, Ronit Bhanja, Anirban Ghosh, P B Abhinand and Divyansh Srivastava defeated Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives with identical 3-0 wins.

The women's team, led by Krittwika Sinha, Selenadeepthi Selvakumar, Taneesha Kotecha, Sayali Wani, and Syndrela Das produced an equally commanding show to register comprehensive 3-0 victories over the same four opponents.