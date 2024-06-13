Indian men move to quarterfinals of Asian Team Squash Championships, to face Pakistan

Dalian (China), Jun 13 (PTI) Indian men's team progressed to the quarterfinals of the Asian Team Squash championship following a 3-0 win over Mongolia here on Thursday.

Japan have already qualified for the last eight stage from Pool D.

Former champions India will meet Pakistan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Meanwhile, India women's team beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 but lost to Malaysia by an identical margin and will meet South Korea in a must-win final Group A league match for a semifinal spot.

Results: Men: India bt Mongolia 3-0 (Suraj Kumar Chand bt Yesun Otgonchaimeg 11-3, 11-5, 11-1; Om Semwal bt Brian Bolor Bayarmaa 11-2, 11-3, 11-2; Rahul Baitha bt Amartuvshin Mandakhbayar 11-4, 11-5, 11-8).

Women: India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Pooja Arthi R bt Wu Yi Chun 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Sunita Patel bt Wang Yuan 11-6, 11-8, 11-9; Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Lee Yi Hsuan 11-7, 11-6, 11-5).

Malaysia bt India 3-0 (Aifa Azman bt Pooja Arthi 11-3, 11-5, 11-4; Aira Azman bt Janet Vidhi 11-1, 11-3, 11-1; Sivasangari Subramaniam bt Rathika Seelan 11-4, 11-5, 11-8). PTI APA DDV