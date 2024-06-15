Indian men's archery team qualifies as top seed in Final Olympic Qualifier

Antalya (Turkey), Jun 15 (PTI) Indian men's recurve archery team of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav entered the 24-team elimination round as the top seed in the Final Olympic Qualifier here on Saturday.

The trio shot a total of 2018 points to claim the pole position in the leaderboard ahead of Chinese Taipei (2008) and Germany (1998). The top-24 made the cut for the elimination round which is a draw of 32. A total of 46 teams competed.

By virtue of finishing on top, India got a bye into the last-16 where they will face 17th seed Luxembourg.

The top-three ranked nations in the elimination round will get the Paris Olympic quota places in the men's recurve team event.

India will get their individual quota upgraded to team quota should they finish in the top-three.

Dhiraj had bagged the individual quota earlier.

Meanwhile, Indian women's recurve team of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat on Friday failed to get the quota after suffering a shock 3-5 loss to lower-ranked Ukraine in the pre-quarterfinals.

The women's team can still qualify based on their rankings ahead of the Paris Olympics cut-off date. PTI TAP KHS