Indian men's hockey team beats Germany 1-0 in FIH Pro League return match

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) India rode on Gurjant Singh's fine field goal to beat world champions Germany 1-0 in their return-leg FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

This was after Germany defeated India 4-1 in the first leg match on Tuesday.

Gurjant scored in the fourth minute of the match from a field effort.

This was a marked improvement for India in every aspect of the game, especially after their thrashing on Tuesday.

The Indians started on the front foot and looked more purposeful and that showed in their game.

The hosts dominated for most part of the match, except for the fourth quarter when Germany attacked in numbers to draw parity.

But the Indian defence produced a resolute performance to thwart Germany's offensive forays.

Germany secured five of their total seven penalty corners in the final quarter but the Indian defence stood tall.

India, on the other hand, had just two penalty corner and they wasted both.

India played high press hockey from the onset that made Germany uncomfortable. The hosts took the slightest of chances to attack inside the German half.