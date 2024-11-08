Indian men's hockey team honoured at FIH Congress

Muscat: The Indian men's hockey team was honoured by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram and French Hockey Federation chief Isabelle Jouin during the global governing body's Congress here.

Advertisment

The Indian team was honoured for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The prestigious award was received by Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh during the ceremony.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to FIH for this wonderful recognition, making the 100th year of international hockey even more special for India," HI said in a release.

Advertisment

The Indian team had clinched a second successive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics for the first time in 52 years with a thrilling 2-1 win over Spain in August this year.