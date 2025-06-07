Indian men''s hockey team loses 1-2 to Netherlands in Euro leg of Pro League

Amstelveen (Netherlands), Jun 7 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team squandered a one goal lead to lose 1-2 to Olympic champions Netherlands in the first match of the European leg of FIH Pro League here on Saturday.

The Netherlands struck the winning goal two minutes from the final whistle through Van Dam Thijs (58th minute), who also scored the equalising goal in the 25th minute.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh had converted the first penalty corner of the match in the 19th minute to give India the lead.

India began the match on a strong note, dominating possession with crisp passing despite Netherlands’ high press.

While the first eight minutes didn't yield any real threats on goal from either side, India got an opportunity soon after as they won the ball in the Dutch circle.

Dilpreet Singh’s reverse hit, however, was shut down at close range by Dutch goalkeeper Maurits Visser.

At the other end, Netherlands threatened late in the first quarter as Thierry Brinkman approached the right flank, but the Indian defence stood firm to avert the danger.

The Netherlands came out with intent in the second quarter, with Steijn van Heijningen testing Suraj Karkera in the 17th minute, only for the Indian goalkeeper to block the effort.

India responded with purpose and were rewarded with a penalty corner after Dilpreet was impeded by a stick challenge inside the circle. Captain Harmanpreet stepped up and fired a powerful, low shot to give India the lead.

As the second quarter progressed, India exhibited a tight defensive formation, but the home team managed to get the breakthrough in the 25th minute with Thijs van Dam finding the equaliser, leaving the scores at 1-1 before half-time. As the second half began, India’s strong passing game was at the centre of proceedings, but the visitors were encumbered by a lack of clear scoring opportunities and shots on goal.

To break the deadlock, India looked to bypass the midfield with long aerial balls, but the Dutch defence were up to the task.

At the other end, the Netherlands grew increasingly assertive, posing more questions of the Indian backline, though the scores remained 1–1 after a tepid third quarter.

The Netherlands had the lion’s share of possession in the final quarter, and the hosts made it count. Thijs van Dam struck again in the 58th minute, making the most of a well-placed pass into the circle. With a deft first touch to control, he followed up with a fierce strike, ensuring victory for Netherlands.

India will face Netherlands again on Monday in the second match of the European leg.

India played the home leg of the ongoing Pro League in Bhubaneswar earlier this year, where they amassed 15 points with five wins in eight games.