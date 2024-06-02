Indian men's hockey team suffers 1-3 loss to Great Britain in FIH Pro League

London, Jun 2 (PTI) An inconsistent Indian men's hockey team lost 1-3 to hosts Great Britain in their second match of the London leg of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday, a day after the Harmanpreet-led side stun world champions Germany 3-0.

Bandurak Nicholas scored a brace (2nd and 11th minute), both field goals, while Calnan Will struck the other goal for GBR in the 47th minute.

Abhishek was the lone goal-scorer for India in the 35th minute, a field effort.

India earned eight penalty corners but could not score any goal from them. GBR got five PCs but they also could not convert any of them.

India are ranked third in FIH chart, a place higher than Britain.

India will play Germany on June 8 in their next match here. PTI PDS PDS UNG