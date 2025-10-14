Indian men's team finishes on sixth in the Asian TT Team Championships

Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (PTI) India's men's team concluded their campaign in the Asian Table Tennis Team Championships in sixth place after a 0-3 loss to the Republic of Korea in the second classification match here on Tuesday.

In the first classification match, India had defeated DPR Korea 3-2.

But despite its sixth place finish, India ensured its spot in the prestigious Champions Division tournament in 2027.

In the 5-6 playoff, Snehit Suravajjula and Payas Jain were fielded as senior Manush Shah and Ankur Bhattacharjee rested.

After Manav Thakkar lost the opening tie 1–3 to Oh Junsung, Snehit fought hard but fell to Park Gyuhyeon despite claiming a game.

Payas began promisingly against An Jaehyun, even taking an early lead in the first.

He also won the third game, but the seasoned Korean fought back strongly to clinch the contest and secure victory for his side.

He won 12-10, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8.

The Indian women's team, meanwhile, went 1-3 down to DPR Korea, led by the outstanding Kim Kum Yong, whose rock-solid defence and sharp counterattacks dominated the tie.

Both Dia Chitale and Manika Batra struggled for rhythm, with Manika losing her singles to Cha Su Yong (1-3) and Kim in straight games.

Yashaswini Ghorpade once again shone brightly, overcoming Pak Su Gyong 7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 11-6 to provide a flicker of hope.

However, Manika’s 8-11, 5-11, 4-11 defeat to Kim in the reverse singles sealed India’s exit.

Earlier, Hong Kong edged out Chinese Taipei 3–2 in a thrilling men’s team semifinal to book their place in the final. PTI UNG APA APA