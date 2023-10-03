Indian men's team stays ahead in bridge semifinal

Hangzhou, Oct 3 (PTI) The Indian men's bridge team amassed 102.6 points in 48 boards against China after three rounds in the six-round semi-final contest at the Asian Games here on Tuesday. While India had 102.6 points, China scored 75.

In Session 1 of the semifinals, India had beaten China 62-22 but their rivals returned the favour, surpassing India 31-17 in the second session before session 3 ended with a 22-22 stalemate.

India and China will resume their clash, competing in the remaining three sessions of the semi-final on Wednesday.

The men's team had assured itself of a medal after reaching the semifinals on Monday. The women's and mixed teams could not make it to the last-four on Monday.

India had clinched a gold (men’s pair) and two bronze medals (men’s team and mixed team) in the last edition at Jakarta. PTI ATK KHS KHS