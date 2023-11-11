Advertisment
#Sports

Indian men's team wins gold in inaugural Asian Half Marathon C'ship

NewsDrum Desk
11 Nov 2023

Dubai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Indian men's team won gold medal while the women's side clinched a bronze in the inaugural Asian Half Marathon Championship here on Saturday.

The Indian men's team consisted of Sawan Barwal, Kartik Kumar and Abhishek Pal.

Barwal, who clocked 1 hour 4 minutes and 30 seconds, also won an individual bronze medal while Kumar (1:05:21) and Pal (1:08:05) finished fifth and 13th respectively.

Poonam Dinkar, Kavita Yadav and Rima Patel represented the women's team.

Poonam (1:19:28s), Kavita (1:19:33s) and Rima (1:19:40s) finished ninth, 10th and 11th respectively in the individual event.

The timings of the individual athletes were added up to decide the team winner. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC

