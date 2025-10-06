Indian men''s water polo team loses to Kazakhstan 6-20 in Asian Aquatics

Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Indian men's water polo team went down 6-20 to Kazakhstan on day three of Asian Aquatics Championships (Water Polo and Artistic Swimming), here on Monday.

For India, Bhagesh Kuthe scored three goals, while Uday Uttekar and Praveen Gopinathan contributed 1 apiece in a men's Group B contest.

For Kazakhstan, Baltabkuly Adil and Nedokontsev scored four goals each, while Tosoy Eduard netted thrice.

Lamayev Maxim, Shakenov Murat, and Akimbay Aldiyar scored two goals apiece.

Akhmetov Ruslan, Madimar Almat, and Bobrovskiy Mstislav contributed one each.

In artistic swimming, Kazakhstan's Karina Magrupova and Viktor Druzin secured the top spot in women's and men's solo free events, respectively. PTI AM AM TAP