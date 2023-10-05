Indian mixed doubles pairs knocked out of Asian Games

Hangzhou, Oct 5 (PTI) Both Indian pairs were knocked out of the mixed doubles soft tennis event after they failed to progress to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Aniket Patel and Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu managed to win only one of their three group stages matches to finish third in the four-pair group F.

On the other hand, the second Indian duo in the fray, Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari lost both its matches to finish last in group A.

Soft tennis is a shorter version of lawn tennis, which is generally played using rubber balls.

A set in the sport ends at the fourth point, while there needs to be a gap of two points to win the set.

For the final set, the game ends at the seventh point.

The contests are decided through the best-of-seven or best-of-nine sets. PTI APA ATK ATK