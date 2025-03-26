Indian Open: Anahat, Joshna enter semifinals

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) India's Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa and Abhay Singh entered the semifinals of the JSW Indian Open here on Wednesday.

India’s No 1 Anahat Singh beat Egyptian Nadien Elhammamy 3-2 (11-6, 12-14, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9).

One of India’s most decorated players, Chinappa, beat top seed Akanksha Salunkhe 3-2 (12-10, 13-11, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5) Also in action was Abhay in the men’s draw, and he had the Malaysian Ameeshenraj Chandaran standing in his way. Abhay entered the semi-finals with a 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-7) win in 34 minutes. PTI KHS BS BS