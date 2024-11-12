Indian Open golf to be held in March, to carry same prize money

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The 2025 edition of Hero Indian Open, a part of the DP World Tour, will take place from March 27-30 and will carry a prize money of USD 2.25 million, the same as this year's edition, according to the Indian Golf Union.

"The Indian Open is the property of the Indian Golf Union since its inaugural edition in 1964. Hero MotoCorp will continue to be the title sponsors of the tournament. They have been the title sponsor since 2005," said an IGU statement on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to receive the continued patronage of title sponsors Hero MotoCorp consecutively for the 17th edition. The tournament has only grown over the years and it will be the last stop of the Asian Swing on the DP World Tour this time too," said SK Sharma, chairman of the tournament organising committee.

"Some of the world's best men's professionals, not just Europe, will be vying for top honours this time as well along with the cream of Indian golf." The tournament will likely be played at the DLF Golf & Country Club.