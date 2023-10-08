Indian-origin girl to compete in Austria's World Junior Billiards Championship

Washington, Oct 8 (PTI) Tanvee Vallem, a nine-year-old Indian-origin billiards sensation, has secured a spot in the upcoming prestigious Predator WPA World 10-Ball Junior Championship in Austria later this month.

The prestigious championship in Klagenfurt, Austria from October 19-22, will feature a challenging 10-Ball format, with matches raced to 7. This change in discipline from 9-Ball to 10-Ball aligns with the evolving trends in the sport, making it even more exciting for fans and players alike.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Tanvee lives with her parents in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC.

She made history recently by becoming the youngest one to appear at the Predator World Junior 9 Ball Championship in Puerto Rico.

The championships will see reigning champions defending their titles, with World 10-Ball Women’s Champion Chou and Men’s World 8-Ball Champion Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz set to showcase their skills once more.

The Junior division will witness a change to 10-Ball, reflecting the evolving trends in the sport and aligning with the choice of professionals.

Tanvee will represent India.

“Her presence on the international circuit is not only a source of immense pride for her family but also a source of inspiration for aspiring billiards enthusiasts in India and around the world,” a media release said on Saturday.

Noted players, including Alok Kumar, Chitra. M, Ranveer Duggal and Laksh Sharma, are also invited to participate in their respective divisions proudly representing India. PTI LKJ RUP RUP