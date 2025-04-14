Indian-origin golfers Rai, Theegala finish in Top-30

Augusta, Apr 14 (PTI) Indian-origin golfers Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia had a modest finish, with two of the three signing off in the Top-30 at the Masters here.

Rai (70) finished at one-under for four days for a T-27 finish on his Masters debut, while Theegala (71) was even par for four days and finished T-29.

Bhatia shot 71 and was four-over 292 for the week, finishing T-42.

Theegala was playing his third Masters and Bhatia his second.

At the top, Rory McIlroy ended an 11-year wait for a fifth Major with a dramatic win.

Despite a double bogey start that wiped out his two-shot advantage right at the beginning, McIlroy picked up the pieces as his opponents failed to seize their chances.

After going into a tie at 11-under with Justin Rose, the Northern Irishman birdied the first hole in the play-off to end the mother of all waits.

Rose ended runner-up at the Masters for a third time – the previous ones being in 2015 and 2017 – while 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed was third, and Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion and twice winner in the previous three years, was fourth at 8-under for the week. PTI Cor ATK