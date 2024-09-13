Indian-origin pitcher Kumar Rocker scripts MLB history

New York, Sep 13 (PTI) To say India and baseball in the same breath is more than a little odd. But, on Thursday, Kumar Rocker became the first player of Indian origin to appear in the Major League Baseball, representing a significant milestone in the history of one of America's most popular sports.

The 24-year-old pitcher, who was born to an African-American father and a mother of Indian descent, turned out for Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle, and he impressed straightaway, culminating a journey that had its share of challenges.

Just two months ago, Kumar was undergoing rehabilitation, recovering from Tommy John surgery and hoping just to stay healthy while dreaming of making an impression in minor league games.

Tommy John surgery is a procedure in which a partial or fully torn ulnar collateral ligament on the medial side of the elbow is replaced with a tendon from another part of a patient's body or from a cadaver.

Backed to the hilt by his supportive parents, Kumar recovered in time for his much-anticipated MLB debut.

His maternal grandparents immigrated to the United States from Andhra Pradesh.

His parents met when his mother, Lalitha, also known as Lu, was a student at the University of Maryland and his father Tracy was playing for the Washington Redskins.

Tracy excelled in the NFL (National Football league) for two seasons and currently works as a defensive line coach with the Tennessee Titans. He has been coaching them for the past seven seasons, having previously worked with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2021 to 2023.

During his playing days, Tracy turned up for Washington Commanders (formerly known as Washington Redskins) in 1989 and 1990, starting 17 games over two seasons.

Kumar's mother Lu is an educator.

With his parents watching from the stands, Kumar didn't get off to the best of starts but regrouped to leave an impression by the time the match ended with his team's victory.

"It means a lot to me. I think it means more to my mom. She always let me know that I was Indian growing up, being half and half. And I think she is going to be really happy about it," Kumar said.

Needless to say, his parents were delighted.

"It's been an incredible journey and he has just come out fighting, putting his head down and, and just, just working hard. And he did phenomenal. He was so good out there. That is the nastiest pitch," his mom Lu said.

"We were in shock. I mean, this is just so amazing to see. We talk about this all the time. How these debuts are a dream come true for parents, for the kids." Is this something you always saw him doing? You did football also, so was baseball always a part of the plan? His father responded, "Yes, we always saw it. She saw it (pointing to his wife) before I did." Lu added, "At two years old, I told my husband he is going to be a pitcher. Yes, it is a dream come true for all of us." Asked about her son's fine comeback, riding on his calm demeanour, Lu said, "He gets that from his dad, he has been training for a very long time. His dad gave him great advice: just get out there and you take control and all the skill form his mom." PTI AH AH PDS PDS