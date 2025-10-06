Indian pace sensation Kranti Goud wants to bowl faster

Colombo, Oct 6 (PTI) Since bursting onto the international scene less than five months ago, Kranti Goud has swiftly evolved into India's go-to new ball weapon and the youngster now wants to add more pace to her deliveries.

In a high-stakes Women's World Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday, the seamer underlined her growing importance to the team, returning excellent figures of 3 for 20 in 10 overs that included three maidens, to derail Pakistan's chase of 247.

Her performance set up an emphatic 88-run victory and earned Goud her first Player-of-the-Match award at the very venue where she made her national debut in May this year.

"My India debut was also in Sri Lanka, and today I'm the Player of the Match here. It's a proud moment for me and my family. I'm very happy," she told reporters with a wide smile after the game.

Asked about her conversations with India's bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi, Goud said, "Right now, the bowling coach hasn't told me anything about my speed." "Our focus is on maintaining a consistent line and length, not trying to do too much. I'm comfortable with my pace at the moment, but I want to bowl faster." Having dismissed opener Sadaf Shamas off her own bowling, she backed her instincts to fetch the wicket of Aliya Riaz, leaving Pakistan reeling at 3/26.

"The ball was swinging a lot. I had this feeling inside me that there will be a wicket in this over. Hary di (Harmanpreet Kaur) asked to remove the second slip as the pace was reducing but I told di that 'please keep a second slip'." After insisting on having a second slip Goud had Riaz steer the ball straight to her.

"The catch came to the second slip so I had a lot of trust in myself." For Goud, it's been a dream start. Hailing from Ghuwara, a town in Bundelkhand in Madhya Pradesh, she's risen through the ranks with quiet determination.

Just last year, she was a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League.

The UP Warriorz then snapped her up for a base price of Rs 10 lakh at the auction.

When injuries to Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar opened the doors for her in the national setup, Goud seized the opportunity with both hands.

A sensational run in the away series against England, which included a six-wicket haul in the series-deciding third ODI earlier this year, sealed her place in the squad and since then, she's only gone from strength to strength. PTI APA AH AH