Indian Paddle Festival to be held in Mangalore from March 8-10

Mangalore, Feb 21 (PTI) Japanese world champion Shuri Araki, the youngest to win the title, will be the cynosure of all eyes in the India Paddle Festival, the country's first-ever international stand-up paddling event, which will take place at the Sasihithlu Beach here from March 8 to 10.

Advertisment

Araki was 16 when he won the world title.

With this event the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals World Tour (APP) will mark its entry into the country.

The event will be conducted prior to the launch of the 2024 APP World Tour.

Advertisment

Some top athletes from the APP World Tour, as well as other aspiring professionals from the region, will participate in the event, presented by Karnataka Tourism and organised by Surfing Swami Foundation.

India No.1 Sekar Patchai and the 17-year-old Japanese Araki will be seen in action among others.

"We are extremely pleased to make our first entry into India with the Surfing Swami Foundation and Karnataka Tourism. We hope that the India Paddle Festival will help the sport get the much-needed push to expand in the region," CEO of the APP World Tour, Tristan Boxford said in a statement.

"This championship will also provide an opportunity for the athletes to experience an international competition." PTI SSC SSC AH AH