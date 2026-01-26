Indian paddlers shine in Doha WTT event

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Indian paddlers enjoyed a rich haul of 10 medals, including four gold, at the 2026 WTT Star Youth Contender and Feeder events in Doha, highlighted by Ahona Ray's top-podium finish in the fiercely contested Under-15 girls' category.

India enjoyed a sweep of the podium in the Under-15 girls' category, with Ahona, Ankolika Chakraborty and Naisha Rewaskar finishing in the top three positions.

Ankolika and Naisha also teamed up to secure the silver medal in the Under-15 girls' doubles, underlining India's impressive depth in the age group at the tournament held from January 23 to 25.

Besides the four gold, India also won three silver, and three bronze.

India's gold rush continued in the doubles and mixed events. Aakash Rajavelu and Rishaan Chattopadhyay bagged the U15 boys' doubles gold, while the duo of Divyanshi Bhowmick and P B Abhinand won the Under-19 mixed doubles gold.

Another top-podium finish came through Ankolika and Aditya Das, who secured gold in the Under-15 mixed doubles.

In the singles events, Abhinand earned silver in the Under-19 boys, Divyanshi claimed bronze in the Under-19 girls, and Aditya added bronze in the Under-15 boys, rounding off a successful campaign. PTI AM AM APS APS