Indian pair Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth in quarterfinals of ATP Tour event in US

Houston (US), Apr 2 (PTI) The Indian pair of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals at the US men's clay court championship ATP tour event after a straight-set win here.

The Indian duo beat American wild card entrants Michael Mmoh and Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-4 in a round of 16 match that lasted one hour and 19 minutes on Monday.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth face fourth-seeded Australian duo of M Purcell and J Thompson in the quarterfinals. Prashanth is currently ranked 101 in doubles while Chandrasekar is at 113.

A few other Indians are also in the fray in the doubles competition.

Arjun Kadhe and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan play against the pair of Marcus Daniell of New Zealand and Luis Martinez of Venezuela in the pre-quarterfinals while N Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann face top seeds Americans Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek in another round of 16 match.