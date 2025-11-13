Indian Pickleball League from December 1 in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) will be held in the national capital from December 1 to 7, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The League, will feature teams comprising players from India and abroad. Across a week of round-robin clashes and knockout battles leading to a high-voltage finale, the action promises to be fast-paced.

President of the Indian Pickleball Association, Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, said, "The launch of IPBL marks a defining milestone for pickleball in India. This league represents the scale and structure needed to take the sport to the next level." The IPBL, launched by The Times Group, is sanctioned by the IPA and recognized by the Sports Ministry.

Commenting on the occasion, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, said, "We are proud to introduce the Indian Pickleball League, a landmark initiative that marks the next leap in India's sporting evolution." "As the only league in the country officially sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association, our vision is to build a professional, credible, and inclusive platform that unites top talent from across India and showcases our nation's growing prowess in one of the world’s fastest-emerging sports.

"The League goes beyond competition, it’s a movement to inspire participation, elevate performance, and bring Pickleball into the sporting mainstream with India leading the charge on the global stage." PTI AT AT APA APA