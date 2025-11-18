Indian Pickleball League unveils five franchises for debut season

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) on Tuesday unveiled the first five franchises to be based in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gurugram for its inaugural season starting December 1.

Gurgaon Capital Warriors, Mumbai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Super Warriors and Hyderabad Royals franchises were the five franchises. The sixth team will be announced later.

The debut season will be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from December 1 to 7.

The league was launched by The Times Group and sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) under the Sports Ministry.

Welcoming the franchises, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, said: "These teams represent the scale, ambition, and reach that define the Indian Pickleball League. Together, they bring a fresh competitive spirit that will help make pickleball a modern fixture in India's sporting landscape." Pankaj Bansal, Director - M3M India, owners of the Gurugram franchise, said, "Gurugram loves fast, social, high-energy sport. Being the city's first major league franchise makes this moment even more special." Vasanth Kalyan, CEO of Bengaluru Blasters, said, "Bengaluru reflects the pulse of new India, quick, expressive, and competitive. Pickleball feels tailor-made for this city." Nitish Mittersain, CEO Nazara Technologies, said, "Mumbai thrives on speed, skill, and competition. Pickleball fits right in, and we're excited to champion the city in a league built for the future." Dr. Swetha Sundeep, representing Accord Group as the owner of the Chennai Super Warriors said, "Chennai has always backed competitive, high-energy sport. Pickleball adds a new dimension to that spirit, and we're proud to represent the city in IPBL's first season." Anubhav Tyagi, Managing Director - Operam Ventures, noted, "Hyderabad is ready for the next big sport. Pickleball has found early, enthusiastic adoption here, and IPBL gives us a national stage to build on that momentum." The unveiling ceremony was graced by Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin among others.