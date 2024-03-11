Indian pickleball players excel in Nepal tournament

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) India won five gold medals at the Nepal International Pickleball Tournament held in Kathmandu with Rohit Patil and Kavya covering themselves in glory in the men's and women's open categories.

In the open women's doubles category, the teamwork between Sakshi Baviskar and Kavya earned them the top podium finish.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis and is played with plastic balls with holes.

In the open mixed doubles category, Rohit and Kavya partnered seamlessly to clinch another gold, while in the open women's singles, Kavya bagged the top spot.

In the open men's doubles event, the pair of Rohit and Bhupendra Pol settled for a silver medal.

Arpana Chaudhary dominated the women's singles 3.5 category, securing the gold with an impressive skills, while in the women's doubles 3.5 category, the pair of Arpana and Priscila Pradhan showed great teamwork to earn a silver.

The mixed doubles 3.5 category event also saw India bag a silver medal through Arpana and Rohit Patil.

"This victory is not just for me; it symbolises the collective effort and dedication of our team, showcasing the strength of Indian pickleball on the global platform," said Rohit Patil, the the gold medallist in Open Men's Singles. PTI AM AM KHS KHS