Indian pistol shooters win team gold in Para World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) India added a second gold medal to its tally in the Para Shooting World Cup with the Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard (SH1) team clinching the top podium finish on day four of the competition here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The team of Rudransh Khandelwal (364), Akash (346) and Sandeep Kumar (340) aggregated 1050 to finish ahead of South Korea (1037), while China (1019) ended up third.

In the individual section of the same category, Rudransh had to settle for the silver medal after being tied with Korea's Kim Jungnam, who both scored 364.

But the Korean won on the basis of more 'inner 10s' (closest to bullseye). While Kim had nine 'inner 10s', Khandelwal had 2.

Advertisment

However, the teenaged shooter can take heart from the fact that he established the world junior record in the category.

The two medals on Tuesday, took Khandelwal's tally to four (one gold, three silver).

On Monday, Khandelwal had won silver in the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) category.

Rudransh, Nihal Singh and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Singhraj had also bagged the mixed 50m pistol (SH1) team silver. PTI AM AM ATK ATK