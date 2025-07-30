Indian players refuse to play against Pakistan in WCL semifinal: Sources

New Delhi: Indian cricket legends have reportedly refused to play the World Cricket League (WCL) semifinal match against Pakistan, sources told IANS on Wednesday.

The semifinal, slated for Thursday, July 31, now hangs in the balance with the Indian team's stance triggering uncertainty around the tournament schedule and broader diplomatic repercussions. The reasons for the refusal have not been officially confirmed, but insiders suggest it could be linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.

EaseMyTrip pulled out as sponsor

Earlier in the day, sponsor EaseMyTrip pulled out of the India-Pakistan match, just hours after the Indian team sneaked into the semi-final spot with a solitary win in the tournament.

EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti posted on X, "We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand."

"EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always," Pitti added further.

What happens if India decides to boycott the match against Pakistan again?

If India decides to boycott the match once again, there are chances that Pakistan could be awarded in the final courtesy of them topping the points table during the league stage, and India will crash out.

India had earlier forfeited their group match against Pakistan after players like Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh pulled out in protest.

The second edition of the tournament started on June 18 at Edgbaston and is scheduled for an August 2 final. World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh is the captain of the India legends, while the squad also features the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Varun Aaron among others.

India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash is scheduled for September 14, drawing global attention as the arch-rivals face off in a high-stakes encounter. The clash is expected to be a major highlight of the tournament, with pressure mounting on the BCCI to call off the match.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were shot dead by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, which prompted the armed forces to launch Operation Sindoor on May 7 against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.