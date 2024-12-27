Indian players wear black armband in memory of Manmohan Singh

Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) The Indian cricket team sported black armbands on the second day of the fourth Test against Australia to honour former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died in New Delhi.

Advertisment

Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday after losing consciousness at his home owing to age-related ailments. He was 92.

"The Indian team is wearing black arm bands as a mark of respect in the memory of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away," the BCCI said in a statement.

Singh, also a renowned economist, was the architect and the brainchild of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy and ushered in an era of economic liberalisation that is widely believed to have changed the course of India's economic trajectory Australia resumed day two at 311 for 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. PTI APA BS BS