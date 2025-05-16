Indian pugilist Faizan Anwar to fight for WBA Asia Middle East title

Bengaluru, May 16 (PTI) Indian professional boxer Faizan Anwar will take on Ghana's Kpakpo Allotey in the WBA Asia Middle East's super lightweight title fight in the Super Fighter Series at the Sunburn Union here on Sunday.

The fight night will feature 10 action-packed bouts, including four international match-ups and two WBA Asia Middle East title clashes.

Ukraine's Danylo Honcharuk will take on Ruslan Kamilov of Dagestan in the co-main event, while the Belarusian sensation Aleksandra Sitnikova will cross swords with India's Rani Devi in the women's bout.

The event will also feature prominent names like Ritesh Singh Bisht, Kavinder Singh Bisht, Vanlalawmpuia, F Zoramchhana, and rising talents who are training in Bengaluru such as Kamla Roka, Rohit Choudhary, and Harsha Saroha.

International stars Ramanthan Mpagi (Uganda) and Ruslan Kamilov (Russia) are also on the fight card.

Organised by Grassroot Boxing and Crown Boxing Promotions, this third edition follows successful rounds in Bengaluru (November 2024) and Bangkok (February 2025).

"This is not just an event — it’s a movement to elevate Indian boxing from the grassroots to the global stage," founder of Grassroot Boxing and former Indian boxer Mujtaba Kamal said. PTI APA PDS PDS