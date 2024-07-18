Indian Racing Festival: Arjun Kapoor buys Speed Demons Delhi team

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Thursday was unveiled as the owner of the Speed Demons Delhi team ahead of the Indian Racing Festival, scheduled to take place from August to November here.

The festival, a premier event in the motorsport calendar of India, features the Indian Racing League and FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

This collaboration marks Kapoor’s entry into the motorsport arena as the owner of the Delhi franchise, Speed Demons Delhi, under a multi-year agreement.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was recently announced as the owner of the Kolkata team Kolkata Royal Tigers.

Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. presents the Indian Racing Festival (IRF), a motorsport extravaganza aimed at India's burgeoning fan base.

Kapoor will play a major role in promoting motor racing in Delhi-NCR through his investment.

"Ever since I was a young kid I've always been interested in cars and motorsports, and Delhi's love for racing is clear. The Indian Racing Festival, along with our Delhi team, is a great opportunity for young racers and fans. I believe we can discover and support talent that could represent India internationally, making motorsports more popular here," the actor said in a statement.

"Arjun Kapoor's involvement will authentically resonate with enthusiasts, bringing a fresh wave of excitement and engagement to the sport and helping us captivate and inspire a growing community of motorsport aficionados nationwide," said Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL.

The festival features eight dynamic city-based teams from Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

From August to November, these teams will engage in intense competition, vying for racing glory and the coveted title of champions.