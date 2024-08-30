Indian Racing Festival: Chennai all set for historic night races

Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) The Indian Racing Festival will witness India's first-ever night race as Chennai gears up to make history this weekend.

The 3.5 km street circuit here has 19 turns, multiple chicanes and fast straights.

The IRL cars are expected to exceed speeds of 200 kmph, and the street track will push drivers to their limits.

Six city-based franchise teams from the Indian Racing League (IRL) -- Chennai Turbo Chargers, Goa Aces JA Racing, Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Hyderabad Blackbirds -- and two more teams (Ahmedabad Apex Racers and Godspeed Kochi) will be competing in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, local driver Chethan Korada said, "It's a great honour to be part of this event, and I'm deeply grateful to the government for this incredible opportunity. Reaching this point hasn't been easy, and I want to thank Arman Ibrahim for the scholarship that made this possible." Adding to the context, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers driver Nikhil Bohra stated, “It is such a glamorous event that is not only a statement for Indian motorsport, but it's just a statement around the world.

"I just have a huge respect for everyone who put this together. So, thank you for inviting me back, and I'm looking forward to this weekend." Also, woman driver Gabriela Jikova, racing for Goa Aces, opened up on how the mixed-gender competition makes it even more exciting.

“Motorsport, much like on the men's side, has traditionally been male-dominated, but we're seeing a significant change," she reckoned.

"Motorsport, much like on the men's side, has traditionally been male-dominated, but we're seeing a significant change," she reckoned.

"Comparing it to my early days in karting, there were far fewer girls back then. It's exciting to see women's motorsport growing, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it." The event will kick off at 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday, presenting the spectators with plenty of entertainment, including car stunts and "hot laps" by bike riders.